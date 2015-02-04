Quantcast

One-Handed Fishing Rod Helps Amputees

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI - Joshua Rector considers himself an outdoors type.

"I like camping, hiking, shooting guns, hunting," Rector said.

But after an accident while serving in the military, "I lost my arm while deployed to Iraq in 2010. Vehicle rollover. Mishap by the driver. Vehicle landed on top my arm and took it right off."

It changed his ability to complete even the most mundane activities.

"Everything from getting dressed and feeding yourself. Just daily chores."

Now, two inventors in Joplin have found a way to help in at least one area -- fishing.

The line retriever removes the handle. Replacing it with a few gears, motor, and a battery pack. Allowing anyone to pull in a fish using one hand.

"As you lower the tip of your rod [the motor] takes up the slack in the line," patent holder Jerry Brown said. 


"I did a fly fishing trip when I went out to Montana a few years back," Rector said. "And I would have to use either my electronic prosthetics or my hook and cable and I would have to try and draw in the reel myself."

Now, the line retriever is just a prototype. And the inventors say it's gonna take a manufacturer before the product can truly catch on.

"I'd like to find a company that i can lease the patent to that would go ahead and make them," Brown said. "Because at my age I don't wanna be making reels all day long. I'd rather go out and be using one."

And if Rector is any indication, there's a market.  

"There's still a lot of things I still do. I love the outdoors," Rector said. "Fishing is just another one of those outdoor things. And so with the ability to be able to do it easier again i'm looking to pick it back up."


