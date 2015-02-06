State Cuts Hit Pittsburg

Kansas is facing a 344-million dollar budget deficit this year.Next fiscal year.. An estimated 600-million dollar shortfall.

To help make up the deficit, k-12 education is being cut 1.5-percent. And funds for higher education will face a 2-percent cut. This is expected to save the state 44 and a half million dollars.



Pittsburg State University President Steve Scott was unable to comment on how the budget cuts will directly effect Pitt State.



With the university set to lose a shade under $710,000, President Scott said, "these cuts and the possibility of more cuts threaten [Pitt State's] momentum and could ultimately serve to undermine the university's future."

In his statement, he said contingency funds will be needed to cover budget shortages in the next fiscal year.



USD-250 will lose 171-thousand. A recently introduced bill would cut another $200,000 from the district.



Superintendent Destry Brown said in a statement, "if additional cuts come our way this year or next year, we will need to prioritize what we can afford and what we will have to eliminate or reduce. Those things could include after school programs, summer programs, extra-curricular activities, to name a few."

President Scott is meeting with the president's council on Monday to discuss the university's next course of action.

