Dress Re-Sale in Carthage

The first Dress Re-sale fundraiser in Carthage raises money for area high schools.

Volunteers raising money for the Carthage high school marching band and Sarcoxie project grad facilitated the sale of 380 used prom and homecoming dresses.

The owners set the price and received any money from the sale in exchange for a 10-dollar donation towards the fundraiser.

"We knew that so many of our girls have these gorgeous prom dresses that they only get to wear once. Maybe just for a couple of hours. Then it just hangs in their closet," one volunteer said. "So we thought what a wonderful opportunity for them to be able to sell their dresses and for other girls to get them at a really fantastic price."

After Sunday, any unclaimed dresses will be donated to the Fairy Godmother Project.

