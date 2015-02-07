Dress Re-Sale in Carthage

Quantcast

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

The first Dress Re-sale fundraiser in Carthage raises money for area high schools.

Volunteers raising money for the Carthage high school marching band and Sarcoxie project grad facilitated the sale of 380 used prom and homecoming dresses.

The owners set the price and received any money from the sale in exchange for a 10-dollar donation  towards the fundraiser.

"We knew that so many of our girls have these gorgeous prom dresses that they only get to wear once. Maybe just for a couple of hours. Then it just hangs in their closet," one volunteer said. "So we thought what a wonderful opportunity for them to be able to sell their dresses and for other girls to get them at a really fantastic price."

After Sunday, any unclaimed dresses will be donated to the Fairy Godmother Project.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

