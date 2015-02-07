Tri-Cities Fire District Moves Meeting

The future of the Tri Cities Fire Department hangs in the balance as its been facing turnover for reasons still unclear.The department held a brief special meeting to discuss the future of its volunteer fire staff.Earlier this month, the department's former assistant fire chief, Jerry Welch, said he was demoted after calling out fellow firefighters for breaking safety guidelines.But firefighter on staff have said there were issues with Welch's demeanor as assistant chief.Members decided to meet today to discuss the fate of Welch's position with the department, as well as the future of the department as a whole.But almost immediately upon gathering, the volunteer staff decided to postpone any further discussion until this Monday's board of directors meeting.

"I opened the meeting, [the firemen] all decided they wanted to wait [until Monday]," Fire Chief Mike Welch said. "They all had the opportunity to speak but none of them wanted to. So, the meeting will be postponed and whatever needs to be brought up will be brought up at the board meeting."

The board of directors meeting will take place this Monday, February 9th.