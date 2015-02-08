Quantcast

Military Family Reacts to 'American Sniper' - KOAM TV 7

Military Family Reacts to 'American Sniper'

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI - "It changes you. It changes you mentally. It changes you physically, psychologically, emotionally. It changes you in a lot of different ways."

After three tours in Iraq, Rob Wise has a difficult time adjusting to civilian life

"I was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress," Rob said. 

It's a problem his wife says has been a struggle for the entire family.

"When your best friend aches inside the way that they do, it is the worst feeling on the planet. Because you can't fix it for them."

With the recent release of the war film "American Sniper".

"I did see the movie," Rob said. "I didn't want to."

"I  could feel my husband tensing up the entire time," Rob's wife Ashley said.

The couple believes the film is shedding new light on a soldier's struggle.

"They did a great job in recreating the realism of that environment," Rob said. "What they also did an outstanding job with is recreating the feel of how a service member feels, or tries to feel, when they return home to an environment knowing that they've been changed forever."

Now Ashley and Rob wait for the film to help non-military families understand.. And act.  

"I'm hoping that it really touches hearts and souls to get that compassion, that empathy," Ashley said. 

"And I hope that when they understand the struggles that veterans have to face, they make the decision to help out in some way, shape, or form," Rob said.

"I challenge everybody to honestly put their money where their mouth is and do more than thank a veteran or military family for their service," Ashley said. "Do more than say thank you for your service. Because that is not enough."

Ashley Wise has started an online magazine focusing on PTSD, called "Teal Star" as well as runs "Battling BARE", an online support group.

CLICK HERE to find a non-profit group or charity assisting vets.


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.