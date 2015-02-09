PSU Professors' Books

There's a lot that goes into choosing a class textbook.

"How does this lay out the material, how is it taught, is it readable for the type of students that they're dealing with," said Paul Grimes, Dean, Kelce College of Business.

But there's even more to consider when writing one.

"To get all of the concepts in there. to get them all in a way that's understandable with examples that are current," said Maeve Cummings, Professor at PSU.

While paying for a Pitt State education, many students in the university's Kelce College of Business are receiving much of the same education as students at larger, private institutions.

Teachers in the business department have written textbooks which are distributed across major universities in the United States.

"Places like Purdue, the University of Pennsylvania System, Sunni, New York University, University of Massachusetts at Amherst,"says Cummings.

And goes around the world.

"There are two Chinese versions for example. One for mainland China and one for Taiwan," Cummings explains.

"It's very different. I did not write the Chinese characters,"Grimes says.

Besides providing a test for their own classes and fulfilling research requirements professors say the books allow them to do what they love on an even larger scale.

"Well, it's wonderful to think that students are using my explanations," Cummings states.

"And the best thing about it is we are teaching beyond the walls of Kelce Hall, Grimes explains. "We are teaching every time a school adopts one of our textbooks. And the students buy it in their bookstores."