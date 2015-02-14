Couple Celebrates 57th Valentine's Anniversary

John and Fern Wettstein remember meeting like it was yesterday."We actually met in high school," John said. "I was a senior. Fern was a sophomore.""I worked at the thrifty drug store and served ice cream," Fern said. "I liked the looks of him. He was really handsome. And I wanted to go out with him. And in our time the girls couldn't ask the boys to go out. So I'm behind the counter, and I served him his ice cream."

"I was hoping that he would come back the following week," she continues. "And sure enough, he came back."



And it was for more than ice cream.



"He asked me out, finally, and we went out," Fern said. "And he booked me up every week so I couldn't go out with someone else."



The two married on Valentine's Day, 1958. John was 20, Fern was 18.



"I think maybe that's an average age for that era," John said. "Now, the young people wait til they're older to get married. I just felt we should spend our life together."



Now in their 70's, the couple credits longevity to a lot of love... and a lack of stubbornness.



"Go 60/60. More than half-way," Fern said. "Because there's times when I don't wanna do something that he wants to do."



"Whichever one of use wants to do something, it doesn't matter what it is. We'll just go ahead and do it," John said.



And as simple as the advice sounds..



"I would say just to give and take a whole lot," John said. "Wok things out, not give up so easily."



..it's a time-tested method. Still working almost six decades later.



"[It feels] just like yesterday," Fern said. "It still doesn't seem like we've been married 57 years. I just love him. And hope I can hang on to him many, many more years. He's my sweat heart."



John and Fern have three daughters, with five grandchildren.



They're both long since retired, and enjoy spending time taking their car collection to area exhibitions.



