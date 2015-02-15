Black History Month Celebration in Neosho

Historians in Neosho celebrate Black History Month.

An event hosted by the Newton County Historical Society featured guest speakers, poetry reading, and musical performances.



Organizers say the public often uses this time to use the Historical Society Museum to better understand their family tree.

"We have obituaries that date back to the 1800's," Program Chair Ida Smiles said. "And we have genealogy where people can look up their ancestors and things. We realize that we're standing on somebody else's shoulders. We didn't get here all by ourselves."

This is the 17th annual black history month event.

