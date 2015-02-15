Quantcast

Democrat Fundraiser in Joplin - KOAM TV 7

Democrat Fundraiser in Joplin

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - The Southwest Missouri Democrats raise money to help pay their Executive Director's salary with a live concert and auction at JB's Downtown, in Joplin.

Candidate for Missouri Attorney General, Senator Scott Sifton, was a special guest.

Organizers say the Executive Director, Krista Stark, is vital to area democrats, especially during campaign season. 

"It's really no secret that A, there aren't a whole lot of us. And B, we don't have a lot of financial resources," Committee Chair Jenevieve Williams said. "So when we have candidates in our area, they usually can't afford to hire their own campaign manager.  So Krista kind of functions as sort of a liaison between the press for area candidates. And then also kind of helps polish them a little bit and get them ready for public viewing."

Stark's position is funded through donations and contributions.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.