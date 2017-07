Oklahoma Looks to Limit Secondhand Smoke

The Oklahoma senate Public Safety Committee has voted in favor of a bill that would fine drivers caught smoking with a child in the car.The state has seen its fair share of controversial legislation as of late.. And this bill, no different.The recently introduced bill would allow fines of up to $100 for drivers smoking in a car with children inside."I think it's a good idea," one smoker said. "I mean, kids shouldn't be around smoke.""I really don't agree with that," argued a parent who smokes. "It's the same thing as smoking in your house. That's my right as an american and [as] somebody over the age of 18."Coalgate Republican Sen. Josh Brecheen voted against the bill at the committee level, worrying it allows too much government intrusion.A sentiment which even some non-smokers agree with."I think it's a personal choice. I mean parents are gonna raise their kids the way they feel." According to the CDC , secondhand smoke can cause ear infections, asthma attacks, multiple respiratory symptoms or infections, and a greater risk for sudden infant death syndrome.But for now, Its still up to the parents.The bill now heads to the house. If it passes as-is , smoking with a child in the car would be a secondary offense. Meaning a driver would have to be pulled over for another traffic violation, not just the smoking.