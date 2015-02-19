Quantcast

Oklahoma Looks to Limit Secondhand Smoke

Updated:
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -  The Oklahoma senate Public Safety Committee has voted in favor of a bill that would fine drivers caught smoking with a child in the car.

The state has seen its fair share of controversial legislation as of late.. And this bill, no different.

The recently introduced bill would allow fines of up to $100 for drivers smoking in a car with children inside.  

"I think it's a good idea," one smoker said. "I mean, kids shouldn't be around smoke."

"I really don't agree with that," argued a parent who smokes. "It's the same thing as smoking in your house. That's my right as an american and [as] somebody over the age of 18."

Coalgate Republican Sen. Josh Brecheen voted against the bill at the committee level, worrying it allows too much government intrusion.  

A sentiment which even some non-smokers agree with.

"I think it's a personal choice. I mean parents are gonna raise their kids the way they feel."

According to the CDC, secondhand smoke can cause ear infections, asthma attacks, multiple respiratory symptoms or infections, and a greater risk for sudden infant death syndrome.

But for now, Its still up to the parents.

The bill now heads to the house.

If it passes as-is, smoking with a child in the car would be a secondary offense. Meaning a driver would have to be pulled over for another traffic violation, not just the smoking.

