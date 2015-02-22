Quantcast

Chetopa Celebrates Black History Month - KOAM TV 7

Chetopa Celebrates Black History Month

Updated:
CHETOPA, KANSAS - Chetopa's St. Paul's United Methodist Church holds its annual Black History Program and song helps tell the story of the past.

The event features speakers, music, and prayer from volunteers across Kansas.

The SEK Men's Choir, which focuses on preserving the history of gospel music, believes gospel is a major part of Black History Month because of the way the history of Black America has directly effected the genre. 

"Gospel music is, as you would think, would be something that is uplifting. And during our history there was always somebody that was suppressed," Choir Director William Jenkins said. "But gospel music kind of lifts you up. And if we can say anything before we leave this earth, we ought be trying to make something positive for everybody around us as well as the youth."

Sunday marks the program's 31st year.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.