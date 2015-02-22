Chetopa Celebrates Black History Month

Chetopa's St. Paul's United Methodist Church holds its annual Black History Program and song helps tell the story of the past.The event features speakers, music, and prayer from volunteers across Kansas.The SEK Men's Choir, which focuses on preserving the history of gospel music, believes gospel is a major part of Black History Month because of the way the history of Black America has directly effected the genre.

"Gospel music is, as you would think, would be something that is uplifting. And during our history there was always somebody that was suppressed," Choir Director William Jenkins said. "But gospel music kind of lifts you up. And if we can say anything before we leave this earth, we ought be trying to make something positive for everybody around us as well as the youth."

Sunday marks the program's 31st year.

