Soup Sale Fundraiser in Joplin - KOAM TV 7

Soup Sale Fundraiser in Joplin

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - The Royal Heights Methodist Church in Joplin holds a Soup Sale Fundraiser.

Soup, veggies, and brownies were provided by the church in exchange for donations to Festival of Sharing.

The Columbia, Missouri-based group provides supplies to families struck by natural disaster.

The church plans to use money collected to purchase supplies to ship to Festival of Sharing.

"I'll just have to go back to Joplin's own experience. What it meant to us for all those people to come," one volunteer said. "It's just a great blessing that people can share with somebody else less fortunate. And gives us an opportunity to pay it forward."

Anyone wishing to donate to Festival of Sharing can do so through Royal Heights United Methodist Church.

