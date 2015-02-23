Pittsburg Looks to Add Hotel Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 4:27 PM EDT Updated:

It's been 3 years since the former Economy Inn and Suites on the corner of Centennial and Broadway in Pittsburg was severely damaged by straight line winds.. Then demolished.



The city has tried to replace the hotel at that location.



"We've been working on it since I got here," City Manager Daron Hall said. "When I first got here there was blue tarps over it so everybody was calling it the Blue Tarp Inn and asking me whether it was gonna be repaired."



"It's taken this amount of time to work with the insurance company, get the site cleared off, and then begin working on what the new hotel will look like," Pittsburg Economic Director Blake Benson said.



Officials say developers are only a few steps away from opening a new hotel.



The current proposal is to build a 72-room La Quinta Inn -- replacing the former Economy Inn and Suites.



"It's huge for the city. We need it," Hall said. "Right now, depending on the event, people are gonna be staying in Joplin. They're gonna be staying in other cities. So we want everybody to stay in Pittsburg for an event in Pittsburg."



The current plan also leaves a large area untouched on the site's Southwest corner. Which could serve as space for future expansion.



"But I think, ideally, it would be perhaps restaurant space," Benson said.



If the plan is approved, barring bad weather, officials hope to break ground as early as late Spring or early Summer of next year.



"10 month construction window assuming there are no major delays," Benson said. "So if this clears this hurdle,they can break ground in 2016 when we would have the ribbon cutting."