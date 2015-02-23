Quantcast

Pittsburg Looks to Add Hotel - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Looks to Add Hotel

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS - It's been 3 years since the former Economy Inn and Suites on the corner of Centennial and Broadway in Pittsburg was severely damaged by straight line winds.. Then demolished.

The city has tried to replace the hotel at that location.

"We've been working on it since I got here," City Manager Daron Hall said. "When I first got here there was blue tarps over it so everybody was calling it the Blue Tarp Inn and asking me whether it was gonna be repaired."

"It's taken this amount of time to work with the insurance company, get the site cleared off, and then begin working on what the new hotel will look like," Pittsburg Economic Director Blake Benson said. 

Officials say developers are only a few steps away from opening a new hotel.

The current proposal is to build a 72-room La Quinta Inn -- replacing the former Economy Inn and Suites.

"It's huge for the city. We need it," Hall said. "Right now, depending on the event, people are gonna be staying in Joplin. They're gonna be staying in other cities. So we want everybody to stay in Pittsburg for an event in Pittsburg."

The current plan also leaves a large area untouched on the site's Southwest corner. Which could serve as space for future expansion.

"But I think, ideally, it would be perhaps restaurant space," Benson said.

If the plan is approved, barring bad weather, officials hope to break ground as early as late Spring or early Summer of next year.

"10 month construction window assuming there are no major delays," Benson said. "So if this clears this hurdle,they can break ground in 2016 when we would have the ribbon cutting."

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.