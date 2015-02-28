Joplin Volunteers Feed Haitian Students

Volunteers bag thousands of meals in Joplin for students in Haiti.The Victory Ministry and Sports Complex held it's 2nd annual Victory for Haiti event this morning. More than 1,800 people volunteered to package meals that will be sent to students at the Haitian Christian Mission.People of all ages compiled the nutrient-rich foods across 20 stations. Organizers say the event is a way to directly impact someone in need without even meeting them.

"The city of Joplin has just spread so much love down in Haiti," CEO of Haitian Christian Mission Edwens Prophete said. "What we see in the country of Haiti when we go down there is a lot of poverty. And desperate individuals. At our schools we feed over 3,400 kids a day. And this food here is gonna be able to help us feed kids for over the next three months."

The volunteers packed more than 280,000 meals.

