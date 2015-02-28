Souls Harbor Celebrates Founders

The Souls Harbor homeless shelter celebrates it's 33rd anniversary with Founders Day

Volunteers and supporters gathered to honor Georgia Jones, and her late husband Art, who founded Souls Harbor in 1982. The couple started the shelter after traveling through Joplin on a mission trip. The facility provides shelter while supplying necessities for those in need.

"The biggest need is food. Food and clothing," Volunteer Coordinator Dianna Gurley said. "We feed about 300 families a month with food boxes. And we have a free store that's open every Wednesday for four hours. And we serve about 130 to 150 people every Wednesday."

Several speakers cancellcanceled weather. But the event still attracted roughly 25 attendees.