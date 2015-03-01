Trout Season Begins in Cassville Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 4:27 PM EDT Updated:

Everyone seems to have started the same way.



"Came down here every year, off and on, since I was four," Aaron Borland of Carthage said. "And my brother and I come down every year now."



A friend or family member invites them out.



"[My] father-in-law was playing dominoes one day," 71-year old James Pippin recalls. "And he said, ever fished the park? I said, never did."



Then they're... Well.. Hooked.



Like Stephen Goceljak of Kansas City, Kansas.



"We started coming down opening day around 1996 and haven't missed one since," Goceljak said.



He's traveled more than 200 miles to indoctrinate his 12-year old nephew, Preston.



"Oh, I love it," Preston said. "It's fun. The excitement of catching trout."



On the surface, everyone at the Roaring River in Cassville, Missouri is there to fish. But the river doesn't just hold a fair amount of trout. For many of the anglers, this river on this day holds decades of family history.



"My kids have all learned to fish here, my grand kids has all learned to fish here, and now I got great-grand kids," Pippin said. "I've got one 7-year old up here fishing up the river right now."



"Even my niece who lives outside of Atlanta," Goceljak said. "She flew in from Atlanta just to come in for opening day."



It's the reason why more than 1,100 showed up to fish.



"I don't care about the weather as long as I get to go fishing," Preston said.



"Got a grandson that's 33. And he said, grandpa we gotta go. It's a tradition," Pippin said. "I don't even remember not being there on opening day."



"It's a lot of fun. Brings the family together. It grows every year," Goceljak said. "More and more people want to come with us."



Officials say, in years without snow, they typically expect a little more than 2,000 to fish on opening day.

