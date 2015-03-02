Quantcast

Resource Opening for Foster Families - KOAM TV 7

Resource Opening for Foster Families

Updated:
CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI - Foster homes have a new resource in Carl Junction. 

Fostering Hope, a non profit focused on helping children in foster care, is ready to open the Caring Closet.

After operating out of a storage unit the past three years, Fostering Hope will have an outlet for families with foster children to take clothes, shoes, or any other donated items from the Closet, free of charge.

"We are foster parents, a lot of us who sit on the board at fostering hope, so we know what it's like to have a kid dropped off at your house 10:30 at night," V.P. of Fostering Hope Joanna Holden said. "And a lot of times they don't come with much. So we wanted to try to ease some of that burden that foster parents experience by providing some of the basic things that kids need when they come into care."

The Caring Closet is located at 1200 Briarbrook in Carl Junction, and will hold an open-house within the next few weeks.  

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.