Resource Opening for Foster Families

Foster homes have a new resource in Carl Junction.

Fostering Hope, a non profit focused on helping children in foster care, is ready to open the Caring Closet.



After operating out of a storage unit the past three years, Fostering Hope will have an outlet for families with foster children to take clothes, shoes, or any other donated items from the Closet, free of charge.

"We are foster parents, a lot of us who sit on the board at fostering hope, so we know what it's like to have a kid dropped off at your house 10:30 at night," V.P. of Fostering Hope Joanna Holden said. "And a lot of times they don't come with much. So we wanted to try to ease some of that burden that foster parents experience by providing some of the basic things that kids need when they come into care."

The Caring Closet is located at 1200 Briarbrook in Carl Junction, and will hold an open-house within the next few weeks.