Quantcast

Kansas Legislature Looks at DUI Punishments - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Legislature Looks at DUI Punishments

Updated:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS - The Kansas house has passed two bills concerning DUI punishments.

House Bill 2115 will classify DUI-related accidents causing permanent disability of another person as aggravated battery, making the charge a level 4 felony.

House Bill 2159 looks to shorten the length of time those convicted of a DUI have to wait before applying to clear their criminal record.

Currently the wait time is 10-years after sentencing.  The proposed bill would cut it in half.


Both bills will now go to the Kansas senate, which re-convenes on Wednesday.


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.