Tales From the Circus

The Tarzan Zerbini Circus is in town this weekend.And while you may have just had dreams of running away with the circus as a child, one Richard Curtis actually did that at the age of 25.

20 years later he's performing as Ringmaster at this weekend's circus.



"[Starting out] I auditioned in the back of a Chinese restaurant at a kakaraoke Curtis said. "And I did an old Bobby Darin tune. And it was a lot of fun."



It's hard to imagine the former marine wearing his top hat and sesequineding coat.. As he will come show time.



"I work to entertain," Curtis said. "To kind of set life on a shelf. You're here with me, welcome to my home. Now let me introduce my family."



Though as the show closes in you see Curtis acting as the de-facto commander.



"I mean we're in the trenches together, sometimes," Curtis said. "We were shoveling snow and plowing snow to make this a success for this weekend.. And everybody just seems to step up."



But it's once the lights come on and the seats are full when Richard Curtis is most relaxed.



"I'm extremely rewarded every time I step into this ring," Curtis said. "And there's times where it's harder work than others. But at the end of the day. I love what I do."



It's a calling which has taken Curtis around the world.. And now to Joplin.



"When we talk about the days of old, where [circus] performers were the esteemed entertainers. I feel grgratefulo be part of that," Curtis said. "Let's get out of the house, let's set social media down for a minute.. Put it to the side and invest in our families again. Sit down and watch a show and be entertained and wowow 'd



And you could tell people were wowow 'd 3,000 in attendance packed the tent for the opening show Friday night.

Show times Saturday: Noon, 4 and 7:30pm.



1pm and 5 on Sunday.



Click Here for further ticket and event info.







