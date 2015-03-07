Circus Packs Fans, Jams Traffic Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 4:27 PM EDT Updated:

While the circus is entertaining audiences.. It's frustrating drivers.



Traffic heading into the Tarzan Zerbini Circus has caused major issues on the roads.



The Joplin Police Department is deploying three officers an hour before each show to manage traffic flow.



Parking hasn't been an issue, but with the roads so congested attendees have parked as far as a mile away from the circus tent. Walking down and across I-44 to make it to the show.



The Tarzan Zerbini Circus has two shows remaining.



Both on Sunday.. At 1PM and 5PM.

