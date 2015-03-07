Quantcast

Circus Packs Fans, Jams Traffic

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -  While the circus is entertaining audiences.. It's frustrating drivers.

Traffic heading into the Tarzan Zerbini Circus has caused major issues on the roads.

The Joplin Police Department is deploying three officers an hour before each show to manage traffic flow.  

Parking hasn't been an issue, but with the roads so congested attendees have parked as far as a mile away from the circus tent. Walking down and across I-44 to make it to the show.  

The Tarzan Zerbini Circus has two shows remaining.  

Both on Sunday.. At 1PM and 5PM.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

