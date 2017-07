Movie Attempts to Stop Bullying

An award-winning film comes to Missouri to teach kids about bullying and animal care.The Lamar Plaza Theater is one of about 40 movie theaters in Missouri showing Marshall the Miracle Dog this weekend in conjunction with "Commit to be Kind Weekend".The movie is also being shown in Neosho."Commit to be Kind Weekend" is a state-wide effort focused on bullying prevention and the mistreatment of animals.The film centers around a boy, his dog, and has a strong anti-bullying message.

10% of the movies proceeds this weekend will go to Missouri 4-H, and will have a general release later this year.