Movie Attempts to Stop Bullying

LAMAR, MISSOURI - An award-winning film comes to Missouri to teach kids about bullying and animal care.

The Lamar Plaza Theater is one of about 40 movie theaters in Missouri showing Marshall the Miracle Dog this weekend in conjunction with "Commit to be Kind Weekend".

The movie is also being shown in Neosho.

"Commit to be Kind Weekend" is a state-wide effort focused on bullying prevention and the mistreatment of animals.

The film centers around a boy, his dog, and has a strong anti-bullying message.

10% of the movies proceeds this weekend will go to Missouri 4-H, and will have a general release later this year.


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

