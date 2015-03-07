Carl Junction Holds Business Expo

About a thousand people pack the Carl Junction Community Center for its 4th annual Business Expo.Over 60 businesses took part in the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce event.Attendees parked as far as three blocks away from the community center to make it.But some vendors say the networking with other businesses can be more valuable than the public interaction.

"We do a lot of corporate sales. And we meet people that own businesses [here]," Co-owner of Candy House Gourmet Terry Hicklin said. "And a lot of times we actually get more business out of the other corporate sponsors here than we do out of the people, the public, that's walking through here."

Next month is the chamber's Community and Education Awards Banquet, April 16th.






