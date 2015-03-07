Quantcast

Carl Junction Holds Business Expo

CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI - About a thousand  people pack the Carl Junction Community Center for its 4th annual Business Expo.

Over 60 businesses took part in the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce event.

Attendees parked as far as three blocks away from the community center to make it.

But some vendors say the networking with other businesses can be more valuable than the public interaction.  

"We do a lot of corporate sales. And we meet people that own businesses [here]," Co-owner of Candy House Gourmet Terry Hicklin said. "And a lot of times we actually get more business out of the other corporate sponsors here than we do out of the people, the public, that's walking through here."

Next month is the chamber's Community and Education Awards Banquet, April 16th.


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

