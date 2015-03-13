Poultry Farmers Take Caution in Kansas

"Nothing comes in that is off-farm. People do not enter the farm that have been around other poultry."For the time being, the Schenker Farm is on lockdown."Everything is secured," Co-Owner of Schenker Family Farms Cherie Schenker said. "just as a precaution for safety."After the Kansas Department of Agriculture issued a quarantine for poultry livestock in parts of Cherokee and Crawford county, the Schenker Farm took steps to protect their livestock despite being outside of the quarantine area."To protect our animals from potential disease," Schenker said. "Because you could carry something on your shoes, on your clothes, whatever, and not even be aware of it. And that could put our livestock at risk."It's the reason the farm's border which is typically lined with chickens is now empty and locked off."The chicken tractors are all pulled to the center part of the [property] away from any type of road or potential contact with the public," Schenker said."Your food is safe to eat, your poultry is completely safe -- anything that you find in the grocery store," Communications Director for Kansas Department of Agriculture Beth Gaines said.The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the quarantine is in place to closely monitor the movements of commercial, private, and wild poultry in case of further outbreak. Though believe actual risk of which is limited."It's a matter of information," Gaines said. "We want to know where those products are coming from and going. And making sure that we can track those movements of those products and those birds.""We know we have nothing to worry about, we feel very confident," Schenker said. "But at the same time we'd like to take extra precautions just to ensure their health. And the health of our consumers."

KDA officials are asking for any grouping of wild fowl in Southeast Kansas to be reported so they can monitor their movements.

