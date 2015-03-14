Golden Paw Raises Funds in Joplin

You may have seen us at the Tractor Supply in Joplin.Golden Paw animal shelter, along with KOAM & Fox 14, held a Pet Photo Booth and silent auction at Tractor Supply Company.

The event was to raise money for the shelter. There were also several homeless dogs up for adoption, all of whom are still available at Golden Paw.

"This goes to the general care and maintenance of the dogs," Golden Paw trainer Penny Burch said. "This will go towards the supplemental food that we have to supply. Gravel to go in the pens. Staff to help clean up after the dogs, and feed them, and take care of them daily. Vet supply, vet cost, all those things that go into maintaining and caring for the dogs until we can find a home."

Officials say 4 dogs were adopted Saturday at the shelter.