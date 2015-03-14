Area Mothers Seek Sales

Local mothers find deals in Webb City.The second day of the "From Your Closet" consignment sale took place inside the Mt. Hope Activity Center.Clothing, baby items, and other miscellaneous second-hand products were on sale, with a portion of the sale going back to the original owner.Organizers say it's a much needed service for mothers living on a budget.

"Especially moms with a lot of children, it's a blessing," "from Your Closet owner Cassie Welch said. "And it's also a blessing to be a consigner. They sell their items to buy bigger items for their children. Or to buy bigger toys. All of my consigners consign and shop."

The next "From Your Closet" consignment sale will take place September 11th and 12th.

