Area Mothers Seek Sales

WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -  Local mothers find deals in Webb City.

The second day of the "From Your Closet" consignment sale took place inside the Mt. Hope Activity Center.

Clothing, baby items, and other miscellaneous second-hand products were on sale, with a portion of the sale going back to the original owner.  

Organizers say it's a much needed service for mothers living on a budget.  

"Especially moms with a lot of children, it's a blessing," "from Your Closet owner Cassie Welch said. "And it's also a blessing to be a consigner. They sell their items to buy bigger items for their children. Or to buy bigger toys. All of my consigners consign and shop."


The next "From Your Closet" consignment sale will take place September 11th and 12th.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

