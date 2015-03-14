Fish Hatchery Celebrates Veterans

Fishing enthusiasts gather in Neosho to honor local veterans.The Neosho fish hatchery hosted "Rainbows for Veterans", a day-long celebration in honor of those who serve.Hundreds of veterans and active service members from all branches enjoyed a free day of trout fishing, music, and a picnic.The event is organized by the Friends of Neosho NHF every year.

"We want to honor all of our military men and women that sacrifice so much," Hatchery Manager David Hendrix said. "They sacrifice being with their families. Sacrifice being away from home. Sacrifice being away from their babies. And they put themselves in harm's way every day. And this is our way of saying we appreciate you, this is your day."

Organizers say active duty were just recently included in the celebration.






