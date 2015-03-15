Murder in Diamond Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 4:27 PM EDT Updated:

Sheriff's deputies in Jasper County are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.



27-year old Lee Yang is in custody, awaiting charges in the murder of his 88-year old grandfather, Xai Yang.



"And he is being charged with 2nd-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon," Capt. Derek Walrod of the Jasper County Sheriff's office said.



Lee's mother, May Yang, says she witnessed her son deliver a single gunshot to the head of Xai inside a second-story bedroom of their Diamond home.



"We don't know the motive at this point," Walrod said. "Hopefully we'll get to that as the investigation continues."



May says Lee was threatening her life, saying he had to, "kill the monster inside her." She believes her son was on drugs.



"Drugs are everywhere," Walrod said. "Meth is still a problem in the area. But I wouldn't say Diamond specifically is worse than anywhere else."



After a struggle, May says Lee shot Xai.



Lee's brother then gained control of the weapon and no one else was harmed.



May says moments later, upon looking at his grandfather's body, Lee had to ask what happened. After being told he shot his grandfather, May says Lee jumped out of the window in an attempt to kill himself.



Deputies then arrived on the scene and arrested the 27-year old. Authorities can't confirm the mother's account of the case.



"We don't want to miss anything. So we don't get in any rush to go through it," Walrod said. "Because to us, there's nothing that's really simple. We treat [cases] all the same."



No word yet on who the weapon was registered to or if the suspect was intoxicated in any form.

