MO-KAN Starts Year

The Miami Police Department is investing the gift of 20,000 dollars towards a new team member. A team member that is going to help them tackle drugs in the community. "It'll be a multi purpose dog. It'll be a patrol dog and a narcotics detection dog. You know, one of the biggest problems in this whole area of the nation is narcotics and we just wanna take another step and find a way to combat that" says Thomas Anderson, the Miami Police Chief. With it being 10 ...

