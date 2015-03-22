Quantcast

MO-KAN Starts Year

Sunday marks the beginning of MO-KAN's race season.

140 entries participate in the 4th annual Gold Race, where winners have MO-KAN entry fees waived for the season.  

Organizers say this year has possibly been the most successful, since two of the previous three Gold Races have had issues due to weather.

"This is only the 2nd time in four years that we've gotten this event in," the Track Manager said. "I believe last year we got snow. So 72 and sunny is surely better than snow."


