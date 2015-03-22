Firefighters Prepare for Disaster

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS - The area's search and rescue task force completed a weekend of training exercises in Pittsburg.

Sunday, the task force performed a series of exercises within a disaster scenario including trench rescue and high angle rescue techniques.

While Sunday's training focuses on techniques needed in a natural disaster, the methods practiced can be used in day-to-day circumstances.  

"A lot of times there's a lot of smaller, individual incidents that take place that we can help with and have helped with," Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simons said. "Those are usually more common. For example, a construction worker that is caught in a trench. Or an individual that has a single family home that is damaged by straight line winds."

More than 7 local fire departments took part in today's training.

