Children Weigh-in on Library

When it comes to the new library in the works at 20th and Connecticut, in Joplin. Library officials thought it'd be a good idea to get input from some of its most popular users. Kids. Thus, a special focus group took place today for the kids.



"Get their input. Have them involved in the process. And to kind of learn what excites them," Sr. Project Manager Jim Stufflebeam. "They were really energized by spaces that had a lot of color. A lot of activity. And not just shelves with books, obviously."



While some had strong opinions on expanding literary selection...



"I would put in [Romona Quimby] books," 4-year old Julia said.



Others focused on improving structure and interior design...



"I think some nice reading nooks and really nice windows," 7-year old Lydia said.



"Put in more space," 7-year old Duc said. "More fun places."



"I liked how they really liked the little cubby holes. The little tucked away reading nooks" Children's Librarian Jeana Gockley. "I though that was really awesome. And then just how excited they were about the color of the space."



Those designing the new library say the suggestions were actually helpful. And it wont be long before these children's dreams become reality.



"Hopefully in the next few weeks you'll begin to see some designs that will be made public," Stufflebeam said. "Construction on the site should start late summer."



And just to clarify.. *site* construction begins in mid-to-late summer.



Construction on the building itself should begin mid-to-late fall.

