Quantcast

Children Weigh-in on Library - KOAM TV 7

Children Weigh-in on Library

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - When it comes to the new library in the works at 20th and Connecticut, in Joplin. Library officials thought it'd be a good idea to get input from some of its most popular users. Kids. Thus, a special focus group took place today for the kids. 


"Get their input. Have them involved in the process. And to kind of learn what excites them," Sr. Project Manager Jim Stufflebeam. "They were really energized by spaces that had a lot of color. A lot of activity. And not just shelves with books, obviously."

While some had strong opinions on expanding literary selection...

"I would put in [Romona Quimby] books," 4-year old Julia said.

Others focused on improving structure and interior design...

"I think some nice reading nooks and really nice windows," 7-year old Lydia said.

"Put in more space," 7-year old Duc said. "More fun places."

"I liked how they really liked the little cubby holes. The little tucked away reading nooks" Children's Librarian Jeana Gockley. "I though that was really awesome. And then just how excited they were about the color of the space."


Those designing the new library say the suggestions were actually helpful. And it wont be long before these children's dreams become reality.

"Hopefully in the next few weeks you'll begin to see some designs that will be made public," Stufflebeam said. "Construction on the site should start late summer."


And just to clarify.. *site* construction begins in mid-to-late summer.

Construction on the building itself should begin mid-to-late fall.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.