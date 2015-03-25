Galena Nursing Home to Close

David Boyes enjoys living at the Emerald Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Centre. It's close to his family."My dad and most of my family live north of here about two and a half miles," Boyes said.Now he's among residents and staff at the care facility looking for a new home."It's pretty scary," Boyes said. "Cause all the sudden you have no place to live."Owner and administrator of Emerald Pointe, Bart Keener, said contracts have been signed finalizing the company's sale to Americare.Staff and residents were notified Monday that Emerald Pointe will close."There's a couple that works here. Husband and wife," Boyes said. "That was their only income. And they had just bought a house."Bart Keener said changes in healthcare caused issues with the timeliness of insurance payouts. Something he says is detrimental to a smaller care facility like Emerald Pointe.Keener says they're still owed $40,000 from Medicare, alone.Boyes, like the rest of the staff and residents, have less than two months before the nursing home closes for good."They were nice, good to us, and stuff. Took good care of us," Boyes said. "There's a lot of sad people here. But overall they'll make it."





Americare is assisting residents with moving and finding new nursing homes. The company operates 6 different facilities in Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri.





Americare will also hold a job fair for any of the 38 Emerald Pointe employees wishing to be placed with the company.



