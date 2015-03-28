Quantcast

Joplin Volunteers "Pack the Bus" for Moore

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Joplin schools band together to help Oklahoma students.

Last week's severe weather destroyed South Gate Elementary School in Moore, OK.

Today, principals from Soaring Heights, Royal Heights, and Cecil Floyd elementary schools in Joplin, along with students and staff, spent he morning filling a school bus with supplies for South Gate.

Organizers say they feel compelled to help after all the support Joplin schools received in the wake of the 2011 tornado.  

"South Gate Elementary happens to be one of the elementary schools that reached out [to Joplin]," Soaring Heights Principal Teresa Adams said. "They gathered supplies for Emerson Elementary, here in Joplin. And this is just an opportunity to not only pay it forward but to give back to South Gate Elementary. And we're happy to be able to do it."

The bus of supplies will ship out 8AM, Sunday morning.  

Volunteers were able to fill the entire bus while collecting over $1,500 in cash and gift card donations.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

