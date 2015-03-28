Quantcast

Lt. Governor's Office Comes to Joplin

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Representatives from the Lieutenant Governor's Office set up a "Listening Post" inside the Joplin Public Library.

A staff member spent a half hour listening to citizen's questions and concerns about the state government.

The "Listening Posts" are a means to reach out, though not about about any topic in particular. 

"We've tried to make it clear that we really aren't out here with an agenda," Staff Assistant Reid Forrester said. "What we want to do is we want to get outside of the four walls of Jefferson City and make sure as best we can, with those things we have the ability to effect, to make sure that we're doing all the things we can do to serve it's citizens."

Another "Listening Post" is planned for mid-April in Neosho.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

