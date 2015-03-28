Lt. Governor's Office Comes to Joplin

Representatives from the Lieutenant Governor's Office set up a "Listening Post" inside the Joplin Public Library.A staff member spent a half hour listening to citizen's questions and concerns about the state government.The "Listening Posts" are a means to reach out, though not about about any topic in particular.

"We've tried to make it clear that we really aren't out here with an agenda," Staff Assistant Reid Forrester said. "What we want to do is we want to get outside of the four walls of Jefferson City and make sure as best we can, with those things we have the ability to effect, to make sure that we're doing all the things we can do to serve it's citizens."

Another "Listening Post" is planned for mid-April in Neosho.

