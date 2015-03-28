Quantcast

Citizens Demand Medicaid Expansion - KOAM TV 7

Citizens Demand Medicaid Expansion

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Jasper County Republicans hold "Lincoln Days" in face of protests.

Roughly 10 protesters were asked to leave the premises after holding a demonstration advocating for the expansion of Medicaid.  

The protest moved across the street and continued, calling on state Senator Ron Richard to take action to expand Medicaid this legislative session.

Richard says he has no plans to address healthcare in the near future, including Medicaid expansion. 

"You want to take a billion dollars of money, you're going to have to pay for it somehow," Richard said. "And we can't afford it."

"It saves the state billions of dollars in a 10-year time," Protester Dottie Elbert. "So I think it's just an easy thing for them to say it's not affordable. And I'm not really sure that they believe that to be true."

Affiliates of the Missouri Medicaid Coalition are holding protests throughout the state during the legislative Spring break.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.