Citizens Demand Medicaid Expansion

Jasper County Republicans hold "Lincoln Days" in face of protests.Roughly 10 protesters were asked to leave the premises after holding a demonstration advocating for the expansion of Medicaid.The protest moved across the street and continued, calling on state Senator Ron Richard to take action to expand Medicaid this legislative session.Richard says he has no plans to address healthcare in the near future, including Medicaid expansion.

"You want to take a billion dollars of money, you're going to have to pay for it somehow," Richard said. "And we can't afford it."

"It saves the state billions of dollars in a 10-year time," Protester Dottie Elbert. "So I think it's just an easy thing for them to say it's not affordable. And I'm not really sure that they believe that to be true."

Affiliates of the Missouri Medicaid Coalition are holding protests throughout the state during the legislative Spring break.