One Man's Trash is Another Man's Art

Call it junk. Utter garbage. Complete trash.At the Post Memorial Art Reference Library, it's called art."This art reminds me so much of what's called outsider art," says Justin Hale, one of the artists participating in the 2015 Trash-to-Art Competition.Pieces from 40 competitors fill the Art Reference Library located inside the Joplin Public Library. Every piece made from trash.It's a stipulation Hale, who's a full-time artist, wasn't sure would work out."I guess I wasn't expecting a whole lot, really," Hale said. "But these are art pieces. Most every single one of them are beautiful art pieces.""I just feel like people took a lot of time to create this artwork. And they were very purposeful in their creating. So it's awesome to see people re-consider trash and find a creative use for it," Community Art Director of Connect2Culture, Emily Frankoski said.The competition started as a way to celebrate the Joplin Recycling Center's 15th birthday.So when people see things like a flower made from a cigarette pack, or a bottle cap being used as a child's face, Hale hopes the public will begin to look at their trash in a whole new light."To take milk jugs, or bottles, paper, or glass then make a composition or story," Hale said. "Making us aware this trash is just heading for the landfill. Is there something else we can do with it?"The artwork will be on display in the Post Memorial Art Reference Library the rest of the month.Winning entries will be displayed at Wildcat Glades in May.