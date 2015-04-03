Hail Hits Car Owners

Living in the Midwest, Gordy Adams has grown accustomed to severe weather.



"I've never really been scared of storms," Adams said.



But he'll admit he should have been Thursday night, when funnel clouds and hail hit the area.



"Well, we had been had been to Pittsburg. Went out to eat," Adams said. "We're on our way home. I was trying to hurry up. Thought maybe I could get home before it hit. And I didn't make it that far."



"We've gotten a lot of phone calls from insurance agents and insurance providers around the area," said Don Burris, owner of an auto body shop in Parsons.



Less than 24-hours after the storm which features golf ball-sized hail, he's given over a dozen estimates for dent and windshield repair.



"I'm anticipating that we're gonna be busy in the next few weeks," Burris said.



While a single dent may only cost $5 to fix, heavy hail damage that came from Thursday's storm can cost thousands per vehicle.



"I probably should have stayed home last night instead of going out to eat," Adams said. "I know next time I'll listen to my wife when she tells me we better go park somewhere or stay out of the rain."



"I would say, honestly, there's probably a couple hundred thousand dollars around this area in vehicle damage," Burris said. "And that's probably a low number."



"I've been told anywhere from 3 or 4 thousand dollars to 12 thousand dollars," Adams said. "Maybe not quite as bad as I was afraid. But it wasn't pretty."







