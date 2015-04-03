Quantcast

Hail Hits Car Owners - KOAM TV 7

Hail Hits Car Owners

Updated:
PARSONS, KANSAS -

Living in the Midwest, Gordy Adams has grown accustomed to severe weather.

"I've never really been scared of storms," Adams said.

But he'll admit he should have been Thursday night, when funnel clouds and hail hit the area.

"Well, we had been had been to Pittsburg. Went out to eat," Adams said. "We're on our way home. I was trying to hurry up. Thought maybe I could get home before it hit. And I didn't make it that far."

"We've gotten a lot of phone calls from insurance agents and insurance providers around the area," said Don Burris, owner of an auto body shop in Parsons.

Less than 24-hours after the storm which features golf ball-sized hail, he's given over a dozen estimates for dent and windshield repair.

"I'm anticipating that we're gonna be busy in the next few weeks," Burris said. 

While a single dent may only cost $5 to fix, heavy hail damage that came from Thursday's storm can cost thousands per vehicle.

"I probably should have stayed home last night instead of going out to eat," Adams said. "I know next time I'll listen to my wife when she tells me we better go park somewhere or stay out of the rain."

"I would say, honestly, there's probably a couple hundred thousand dollars around this area in vehicle damage," Burris said. "And that's probably a low number."

"I've been told anywhere from 3 or 4 thousand dollars to 12 thousand dollars," Adams said. "Maybe not quite as bad as I was afraid. But it wasn't pretty."


  • Current Conditions

  • 7 Day Forecast

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.