10,000 Eggs Drop in Joplin

Hundreds of children search for thousands of eggs.The Hope City church invited the community to join the congregation as a helicopter dropped 10,000 eggs in front of the church.Hundreds of children from birth to 5th grade raced to fill their Easter basket.The helicopter was scheduled to make multiple drops. But just made one after weather became an issue.





"And I was a little nervous because of the wind and the clouds," Children's minister Jim Easton said. "And so he had a little bit of trouble. He had to do a couple runs. And once he got where the wind was going he dropped some and no one was hit by eggs. So I think that's a success. And so it was just an awesome day and they just got to hunt eggs."





The helicopter egg drop started last year as a way to celebrate the opening of Hope City.



