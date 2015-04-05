Quantcast

10,000 Eggs Drop in Joplin - KOAM TV 7

10,000 Eggs Drop in Joplin

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Hundreds of children search for thousands of eggs.

The Hope City church invited the community to join the congregation as a helicopter dropped 10,000 eggs in front of the church.

Hundreds of children from birth to 5th grade raced to fill their Easter basket.

The helicopter was scheduled to make multiple drops. But just made one after weather became an issue.


"And I was a little nervous because of the wind and the clouds," Children's minister Jim Easton said. "And so he had a little bit of trouble. He had to do a couple runs. And once he got where the wind was going he dropped some and no one was hit by eggs. So I think that's a success. And so it was just an awesome day and they just got to hunt eggs."


The helicopter egg drop started last year as a way to celebrate the opening of Hope City.


  • Current Conditions

  • 7 Day Forecast

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.