International Students Get an American Easter

International students from Missouri Southern and Ozark Christian College enjoy an American Easter.The roughly 30 students made their way to Diamond, MO where locals hosted an Easter lunch.Organizers say the goal is to shed some light on how Americans celebrate Easter, while including food from other cultures.





"What we tried to do was create the flavors from the countries where they are from, and bring that to the table today," event host Sid Davis. "And then to share the christian values of relationships with people. Because jesus ate with everybody."





Outdoors activities like an Easter egg hunt were planned, but rain kept most all activities indoors.

