International Students Get an American Easter

DIAMOND, MISSOURI - International students from Missouri Southern and Ozark Christian College enjoy an American Easter.  

The roughly 30 students made their way to Diamond, MO where locals hosted an Easter lunch.

Organizers say the goal is to shed some light on how Americans celebrate Easter, while including food from other cultures.


"What we tried to do was create the flavors from the countries where they are from, and bring that to the table today," event host Sid Davis. "And then to share the christian values of relationships with people. Because jesus ate with everybody."


Outdoors activities like an Easter egg hunt were planned, but rain kept most all activities indoors.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

