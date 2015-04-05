Firefighters Test New Equipment

Pittsburg firefighters spend the weekend testing out new equipment.Fighters took advantage of the former Hornback's Posey Shop building to practice roof-cutting operations before training with the station's new compressed air foam system.The CAFS truck is in service, obtained this year through the city's Public Safety Sales Tax.The fire department recently acquired the Posey Shop building for exercises like this.

"They're gonna tear it down soon," Capt. Taylor Cerne said. "And a lot of times when they do that they call us and say, hey, come and do whatever you want with it. You can play with it. You can train all you want. And it's better than just a concrete tower poured in the station, there. It's a real life building that we have to force our way in to. And has actual rooms, different things to search. "





The city is expected to begin the process of tearing down the building this week.

