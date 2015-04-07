Quantcast

Pittsburg Seeks Input on Grant Proposal

PITTSBURG, KANSAS - The PTO at Westside Elementary met with Pittsburg's public works director Tuesday to discuss a proposal for KDOT's Safe Routes to School grant.

The school and the city want to make it easier for students to make it to class the old fashioned way. By bike or by foot.

"We're looking at ways to improve accessability and walkability to the schools," Director of Public Works Bill Beasley said.

Currently, the WATCO biking trail just a block away from Westside has no properly paved paths towards the school. Something the city wants to fix using the $200,000 grant.

"Overall, the safety of our children within our community is a huge priority," Westside principal Ann Lee said. Who estimates nearly 100 kids use the trail near Westside. She thinks sidewalks keeping kids off busy streets would increase walking and biking traffic while making it safer.

"The health and wellness of our community is a priority that we have to take care of," Lee said.

And if the city receives the grant money, Westside won't be only only school seeing changes.

"We'll be talking with Westside but we'll also be talking with representatives from the George Nettles school," Beasley said. "There's some real issues in that area. Lack of sidewalks away from the school. So we'll be looking at how we can accomplish a sidewalk or a path to the school. "

"As a district, we're really working on increasing the interest in a healthy lifestyle," Lee said. "And I think this is a step in the right direction."

The city is still actively seeking input before formally submitting an application this summer.

If awarded the grant, officials expect to begin construction next year.

A date has yet to be set for the city to speak with parents from George Nettles, however, it's likely to happen sometime this month. 



