Quantcast

"Big Event" Grows Bigger Than Ever - KOAM TV 7

"Big Event" Grows Bigger Than Ever

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS - PSU's Big Event has it's biggest year to date.

860 students took part this year -- exceeding last year's total by more than 200.  

Big Event is put on every year by Pitt State's Student Government Association to help people in Pittsburg and Frontenac.

Student organizations volunteer to do household chores for anyone needing assistance.

"It makes me feel really good," Volunteer J.J. Garrett said. "Cause sometimes you don't really know how to get involved in the community. And the big event is just an easy way. To get registered, they tell you where to go, and then you meet with someone and they tell you what to do. And you're helping out. And you do make a big impact."

All told, more than 100 homes and businesses were assisted during this year's Big Event.  

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.