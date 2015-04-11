"Big Event" Grows Bigger Than Ever

PSU's Big Event has it's biggest year to date.

860 students took part this year -- exceeding last year's total by more than 200.



Big Event is put on every year by Pitt State's Student Government Association to help people in Pittsburg and Frontenac.



Student organizations volunteer to do household chores for anyone needing assistance.



"It makes me feel really good," Volunteer J.J. Garrett said. "Cause sometimes you don't really know how to get involved in the community. And the big event is just an easy way. To get registered, they tell you where to go, and then you meet with someone and they tell you what to do. And you're helping out. And you do make a big impact."



All told, more than 100 homes and businesses were assisted during this year's Big Event.