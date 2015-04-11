Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS - More than a dozen took to Schlanger Park in Pittsburg as part of the nation-wide Million March Against Child Abuse.

The event is one of many in the nation happening through the month of April.  

After the march, advocates held signs along West 4th street.

Event organizers say they hope their outreach will encourage people to feel more compelled to report abuse. 


"Not to be silent anymore and to realize it's out here," one participant said. "Kids are dying. So definitely we've gotten the word out. And people have definitely seen us today. And if that just helps save even one child then we know that it was a success being out here."

