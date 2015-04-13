Southern Symphony Orchestra Prepares for Final Show

The Southern Symphony Orchestra -- a community orchestra in Joplin -- is preparing for it's final performance of the season, Friday, April 24th.

And as band members finish up final rehearsals, they're making sure to be fine tuned for next week.

"This is a volunteer orchestra. We have students in here. But a lot of it's from the people who want to be part of a community idea of how to express the arts," percussionist Gabrielda Ervin said.

"We're doing the Rachmaninoff piano concerto. And it's a really intense work," alto saxophonist Gordon Blodgett said. "And the piano concerto is probably one of the hardest piano concertos out there."

"This takes a lot of mental concentration," Ervin said. "It takes a lot of practice hours. And it's takes a lot of diligence."

"I think we're heading in the right direction," floutist Alison Hasselquist said. "Overall, we're progressing as a group and we've played together a lot. So we're starting to gel."

"I want to be part of making this program grow. It's a very important thing," Ervin. "We have a lot of band programs. And we have a lot of the usual. And I would like to work with the unusual."

Again, the Southern Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Jeff Macomber, will perfrom on April 24th, in the Taylor Performing Arts Center.