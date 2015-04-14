Quantcast

Southern Symphony Orchestra Preps for Final Performance

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Joplin's community orchestra, the Southern Symphony Orchestra, is preparing for it's final performance of the season, Friday, April 24th.

And as the band gets closer to final rehearsals, they're making sure to be fine tuned for next week.

"This is a volunteer orchestra," percussionist Gabrielda Ervin said. "We have students in here. But a lot of it's from the people who want to be part of a community idea of how to express the arts."

"We're doing the Rachmaninoff piano concerto. And it's a really intense work," alto sax Gordon Blodgett said. "And the piano concerto is probably one of the hardest piano concertos out there."

"This takes a lot of mental concentration," Ervin said. "It takes a lot of practice hours. And it's takes a lot of diligence."

"I think we're heading in the right direction," flutist Alison Hasselquist said. "Overall, we're progressing as a group and we've played together a lot. So we're starting to gel."

"I want to be part of making this program grow," Ervin said. "We have a lot of band programs. And we have a lot of the usual. And I would like to work with the unusual." 

Again, the southern symphony orchestra, under the direction of  Dr. Jeff Macomber, will perform on April 24th, in the Taylor Performing Arts Center.

