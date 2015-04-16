Quantcast

Post Office Lines Caused by "Tax Day"

PITTSBURG, KANSAS - April 15th is the final day to file those taxes.

If you do so after Wednesday you'll get hit with a penalty.

If you still haven't filed, you're not alone by any stretch.

According to the IRS, some 50-million people wait until the last 2-weeks.

The saving grace? Filing online. Something 80% of Americans do.

But, for the remaining 20% going the old route, think of Tax Day as Christmas with Uncle Sam.  

And just like Christmas has it's last-minute shoppers, plenty of people are waiting until the last second to get their returns in.

William Stapleton is acutely aware of the last minute rush.

"If there is a deadline there's always people at the last minute trying to get their letters, or packages even, out," USPS employee Stapleton said.

He says Tax Day is second only to Christmas in terms of postal activity.

Except, instead of Santa Claus making late-night trips, it's over-worked postal employees.

Last-minute filings are such a common practice, that the Pittsburg post office comes in at midnight to make sure everything is marked for the 15th.

"I think it's kind of a specialty thing just for tax purposes," Stapleton said. "That way nothing's late, everything's post marked on time. Not waiting til the last day would be nice. But the date slips up on you. You really don't realize it. Even when you're a couple days away you're like, well I got a couple days. But then it just creeps up on you and then it's today."

So why risk it? Why the rush? Why the procrastination? 

"I don't know," one filer said. "It seems like this is an easy thing to put off."

