Ft. Scott Holds Military Encampment - KOAM TV 7

Ft. Scott Holds Military Encampment

Updated:
FORT SCOTT, KANSAS - Civil War re-enactors from more than 8 states gathered at the Ft. Scott National Historic Site to give presentations on Civil War battle techniques; performing period-accurate military demonstrations.

Ft. Scott remains historically significant in large part for serving as a major area of conflict between the North and the South even before the Civil War.  

"There was a lot of pro versus anti-slavery conflicts going on in Kansas territory and on the Missouri border," Park Ranger Galen Ewing said. "And with a Civil War, it legitimized that [conflict]. And so really if you want to talk about the Civil War in [Ft. Scott], it didn't last 4 years. It actually lasted closer to 10 years."

This weekend also commemorates the 150th anniversary of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln

