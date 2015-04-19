Sunday marks the first day of the Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, in Missouri.Between now and April 25th, sales of qualifying Energy Star certified, new appliances, costing up to $1,500, will be exempt from Missouri state sales tax.The exemption which started in 2009 as a means to encourage energy-efficient home purchases.

"We're looking to make sure that's it's more economically sound not only for our customers with the purchase of a reliable product, but also to save them money in the long run," Assistant Store Manager Justin McMullen said. "Monthly savings and yearly savings are great to have with day-to-day life. And that's what Energy Star appliances do for you."

And purchases of certain Energy Star appliances can make you eligible for federal tax credits.