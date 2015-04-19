Quantcast

312th Army Band Plays Pittsburg

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS - The Bicknell Family Center for the Arts hosts the 312th Army Band.

The group is comprised of reserve army members based out of Lawrence, KS. 

Activated in 1973, the 312th performs roughly 20 times a year. Previously playing for the Kansas City Royals, Chiefs, and international diplomats.  

Sunday, the group played for about 100, in Pittsburg. 


"This is our battle-assembly weekend," Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicholas Proctor said. "[Sunday] is our second day of drill weekend and we heard about your new facilities and heard that there's an opportunity to come play for Pittsburg. So we thought we'd just jump on that and come play."


The next performance at the Bicknell Center will be a free concert, PSU Jazz Ensembles presents PSU and Jazz in Retrospective.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

