Crosslines Move Limits Services

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Crosslines in Joplin is facing a crossroad involving its future facility.

The group planned to be out of the current location by now.. And will have to be soon.

The delays are affecting services to folks who need it the most.

Taking care of three grandchildren, Mary Beck relies heavily on Crosslines assistance programs.

"I couldn't do it without their help with clothes. Food from ALDI's," Beck said. "If I need bedding, sheets, they help me with that."

But many of the services Crosslines provides, Beck has had to do without lately.

After Crosslines sold it's building to the city of Joplin, so the facility could be re-purposed as a locker room and training facility for the Joplin Blasters, the non-profit knew it'd have to alter it's services.

"We've suspended our clothing ministry," Executive Director Kathy Lewis said. "We've moved out of basically two-thirds of our building and the city is renovating around us. And we are still providing emergency food pantry and the government food commodities, now."

Suspended programs will resume after Crosslines moves in to it's permanent location. But the move itself has been delayed after a grant from the city wasn't enough to cover the cost of renovating Crosslines' future home.  

"The grant we have from the city is about $475,000," Lewis said. "We only had one contractor bid on the project, and he bid $1.1 million. Now our architect is gonna be the construction manager. But now instead of one bid we have to put out, we're putting out 15 to 20 bids. And it's just gonna take a lot more time."

Because of the delays in construction, Crosslines will take residence at the Quonset Hut at the South Joplin Christian Church for the next four to six months.

"And the only services we can provide from that building is the emergency food pantry," Lewis said.

"I haven't gone anywhere else," Beck said. "This is the only place I know of to come. I don't know what I'd do without it."

Crosslines has to vacate its current location by May 3rd.

The group is seeking volunteers to help move on April 30th and May 1st. 

