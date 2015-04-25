Quantcast

Officer-involved Shooting in Miami

MIAMI, OKLAHOMA - A Miami, OK drivers license checkpoint ends in a fatal shooting, Friday night.

The Oklahoma highway patrol is investigating the death of 63-year old Miami-area resident Gary Timmie Collins. He was shot and killed by an Oklahoma state trooper, after allegedly fleeing a driver's license checkpoint.  

"Troopers made contact. Waved him over to the shoulder. Instead he decided to flee from the scene,"Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. John Vincent said. "Troopers got in a short pursuit. Probably about 6 blocks. Individual stopped here, brandished a weapon. The trooper felt his life was in danger."

Collins allegedly drew a handgun before the trooper fired.

"Between 9:30 and 10[pm] I heard a popping sound," local resident Rhonda Gabbard said."Roughly 6 popping sounds. After we heard the popping sounds we went to our kitchen window and we were able to see officers had their guns drawn and the man was already on the ground."


The suspect died on site at the corner of 20th and H St. NW. The officer involved is on leave as the investigation continues.


"There's been a loss of life. And that's a bad thing," Vincent said. "We don't want to have to do this. But when we're put in that situation our training, our ability, our want, our desire, our need to survive definitely kicks in. "



Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

